Having to justify your supposedly offensively curriculum to a campus administrator is bad enough, as a former University of Northern Colorado professor has explained.

But having to defend yourself when a cop shows up in response to a “bias incident”? That’s a whole other thing.

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education released its first annual report on bias incident response teams today, and it’s even worse than we thought:

42% report speech to members of law enforcement or campus security officers, even though the teams deliberately solicit reports of a wide variety of non-criminal speech and activity. 12% of teams include at least one administrator dedicated to media relations, suggesting that part of the purpose of such teams is to deter and respond to controversies that might embarrass the institution. Fewer than a third of teams included faculty members, whose absence diminishes the likelihood that the team will have a meaningful understanding of academic freedom.

That works out to 70 schools that use the cops to warn or threat students, staff and faculty when they offend someone.[…]

Consider what counts as “bias”:

Almost all use categories widely found in discrimination statutes (race, sex, sexual orientation, etc.), while others investigate bias against obscure categories, such as “smoker status,” “shape,” and “intellectual perspective.” A significant minority include political affiliation or speech as a potential bias, inviting reports of and investigations into political speech by law enforcement and student conduct administrators. … There is an unavoidable tension between promoting free speech and academic freedom and working to combat the presence of “bias” (however defined) on campus. Yet only 85 (50.9%) of the teams surveyed acknowledged a tension with freedom of speech, freedom of inquiry, or academic freedom on their websites or in their policies.

