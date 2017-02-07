Perfect to lead the far left Israel bashing Democratic party!

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Keith Ellison (D., Minn.) said that Jews wanted to “oppress minorities all over the world” and referred to them as “slave traders,” according to a former classmate interviewed by Mother Jones.

Ellison, one of the front-runners to be elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee in an election later this month, is one of the most liberal members of Congress and has been a vocal critic of the Jewish state of Israel throughout his decade in the House of Representatives.

Michael Olenick was the opinions editor at the Minnesota Daily at the time that Ellison, who then went by Keith Hakim as a student at University of Minnesota Law School, was submitting numerous op-eds defending Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

