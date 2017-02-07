Now this study pertains to Berlin, but I’m willing to bet that you’d find this duplicated across Europe and the United States.

Via Daily Mail:

The vast majority of left-wing protesters arrested on suspicion of politically-fuelled offences in Berlin are young men who live with their parents, a new report found.

The figures, which were published in daily newspaper Bild revealed that 873 suspects were investigated by authorities between 2003 and 2013.

Of these 84 per cent were men, and 72 per cent were aged between 18 and 29.

