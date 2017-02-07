Via Daily Caller:

Hillary Clinton declared that “the future is female” in a video statement at the feminist Makers Conference on Monday.

In her brief but stilted remarks, Clinton praised last month’s feminist march in Washington, D.C. She also took a thinly veiled jab at Donald Trump in calling on “strong women” to “set an example for every woman and girl out there who’s worried about what the future holds and wonders whether our rights, opportunities and values will endure.”

“Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female,” Clinton told the audience, which was gathered in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

