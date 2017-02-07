Conway is now saying she wasn’t banned. So more fake news from CNN?

Via NY Post:

CNN says it kept Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway off the air Sunday, in part, because she lacks “credibility.” But when has that ever stopped the network before?

The move came after Conway defended President Trump’s restrictions on refugees and immigrants entering the country by noting President Barack Obama had also ordered a “ban” on Iraqi refugees, after two Iraqis who’d come to America were “behind the Bowling Green [Kentucky] massacre.”

No, there was no “massacre.” Conway later said she just misspoke — she’d meant to say “terrorists,” not “massacre.”

No matter: The left pounced, accusing her of trying to spread “fake news.” Then The New York Times reported that CNN said it nixed Conway in part because of “serious questions about her credibility.”

How rich. Just weeks ago, CNN itself spread the fake news about Russian operatives having “compromising personal and financial information” on Trump.

