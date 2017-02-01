Baseless fear mongering.

Via Washington Examiner:

Hillary Clinton is inserting herself back into the spotlight, urging women to stand up for their “rights, opportunities and values” and saying women are wondering if these will “endure.”

“Now, more than ever, we need to stay focused on the theme of this year’s conference, be bold,” she said. “We need strong women to step up and speak out. We need you to dare greatly and lead boldly.” […]

“Please, set an example for every woman and girl out there who’s worried about what the future holds and wonders if our rights, opportunities and values will endure,” she said. “And remember, you are the heroes and history makers, the glass ceiling breakers of the future.”