Justice Ginsburg follows the liberal view that the Constitution is a “living” or “evolving” document and should be updated from time to time. She is well beyond her “use by” date and hopefully will be the next SCOTUS justice to be replaced by President Trump.

Via Daily Caller:

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg expressed support for abolishing the Electoral College during remarks at Stanford University Monday night.

Ginsburg gave the Rathbun Lecture on a Meaningful Life at Stanford Memorial Church with Rev. Professor Jane Shaw, dean for religious life, where she was asked which constitutional provisions should “evolve with the society.”

“Well, some things I would like to change, one is the electoral college,” she said, to rapturous applause. “But that would require a constitutional amendment. Amending our constitution is powerfully hard to do, as I know from the struggle for the Equal Rights Amendment, which fell three state shy [of passage].”

The justice’s forays into politics have troubled court-watchers in the past. Her blunt critiques of President Donald Trump during last year’s general election were roundly condemned, leading Ginsburg to apologize.

Keep reading…