Just another day in Allah’s paradise.

Via Daily Mail:

A ten-year-old Iraqi girl was bitten to death with a medieval torture device, lined with poison, by ISIS’morality police’ in front of her horrified mother.

The youngster, named Faten, was punished after stepping over the threshold of her home while cleaning.

Under strict rules imposed by the fundamentalists in the city of Mosul, women were banned from leaving home on their own.

Russian outlet Sputnik reports that the girl’s mother was asked by the Hisbah police whether she or her daughter should endure the cruel punishment.

Believing that a ‘bite’ would be administered by a person, the mother elected to let the young girl face the treatment.

But members of the female al-Khansa brigade produced the torture device, and Faten bled to death from her wounds, a witness claimed.