WAILUKU, Hawaii – A Maui woman has been reunited with her cat that went missing about 15 years ago.

Tori Takayesu had received a call last month saying her cat had been found and was at the Maui Humane Society. The female cat, named James, was traced back to the Makawao resident through a number tattooed on her ear when she was spayed at the shelter years ago, The Maui News reported Sunday.

Takayesu said her family had James only for a short period of time before the animal disappeared in 2001.

“My kids had been looking for her at least a month or two months,” she said. “They were really sad. She didn’t come back. We couldn’t find her anywhere. We didn’t know what happened to her.”

Keep reading…