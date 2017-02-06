Via Free Beacon:

A 70-year-old Vietnam veteran defended himself with his legally concealed firearm against a pair of much younger armed robbers on Thursday near St. Louis, Mo.

As the veteran was dropping off a friend, a 19-year-old male and a 23-year-old male pulled up next to him in a car, asked for directions, and then pulled out a gun. The 70-year-old veteran pulled out his own gun and shot at both of the men as they attempted to rob him. The 19-year-old suspect was killed and the 23-year-old was injured during the encounter.

Tom Gibbons, the state attorney for Madison County, Ill., told KSDK the shooting was justified.

“He feared for his own life,” Gibbons told the NBC affiliate. “He feared for the life of his friend and just took decisive action in that moment.”

