Via NY Post:

Justice Department lawyers filed court papers Monday night arguing that only President Trump — not the judiciary — has the power to set national security and immigration policies.

Their 15-page motion sought to have Trump’s travel ban reinstated on refugees as well as immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

It was filed in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, which scheduled one hour of oral arguments in the case for 6 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday.

“The Executive Order is a lawful exercise of the President’s authority over the entry of aliens into the United States and the admission of refugees,” the department’s brief said, adding that the Obama Administration and Congress had already identified the seven countries affected by the ban as hotbeds of terrorism.

