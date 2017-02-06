Why are adults all assumed to be children and in need of counselors?

Via Free Beacon:

Every NHL team now has an “LGBTQ-inclusion ambassador” for a league that has no openly gay players.

The NHL will host events throughout the month for its “Hockey Is For Everyone™” initiative that raise awareness about LGBTQ issues and gender equality in the all-men league.

“The NHL is teaming up with the You Can Play project to create more visibility for LGBTQ inclusion in the league and build a list of team ambassadors that creates a web of support reaching all 30 team locker rooms,” reported Outsports.com, a website run by SB Nation.

“In support of their longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion in hockey, the National Hockey League, the League’s Member Clubs and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) will spotlight a variety of community-related initiatives for Hockey Is For Everyone™ month,” the NHL said in a statement last week. “Every day throughout February, Hockey Is For Everyone activities will focus awareness on such areas as LGBTQ; ethnicity and gender equality; socio-economic status and those with disabilities.”

The ambassadors’ purpose is for other players to have someone they can “reach out to if they need support.” Outsports.com noted, “there has never been a current or former NHL player who has come out publicly.”

