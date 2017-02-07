Awaiting the American Atheists to file a lawsuit in 5… 4.. 3.. 2..

Via WISTV:

Summerville parent is upset children were taught about Islam in a middle school social studies class.

In worksheets provided to Live 5 News, sixth graders at Alston Middle School were asked to fill in blanks about Islam and match up statements from the Quran with the five pillars of the religion.

The mom says she is infuriated and that others agree with her.

“Our concern is that if the need permission to teach sexual education, they should be getting permission to teach religious values,” she said.

Dorchester District II spokeswoman Patricia Raynor says sixth graders are taught about several working parts of communities in their “Survey of Civilization” class, including geography, economic structure, and religion.

“Worksheets on all these features of a civilization are used as teaching tools, including all religions involved,” Raynor said in a statement. “One of the next civilizations beings studied in the course will be ancient Rome that will include the study of Christianity. South Carolina curriculum standards specify the material covered in this study of civilizations. This curriculum is taught in all school districts in South Carolina.”

The teachers do not promote any religion over another, Raynor said.

