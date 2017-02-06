Outrage!

After much anticipation and speculation, pop mega-star Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl LI halftime show performance was largely devoid of partisan politics — much to the chagrin of myriad liberal media and entertainment reporters.

Journalists from some of country’s biggest news outlets raked the “Bad Romance” singer over the coals for failing to bash President Donald Trump’s immigration and national security policies, specifically his controversial refugee moratorium.

Below is a roundup of some of the most disappointed reactions from a liberal media upset that Lady Gaga delivered a non-political Super Bowl performance clearly intended to entertain all Americans.

1. Los Angeles Times: “Lady Gaga misses her Super Bowl moment to say something profound”

Los Angeles Times reporter Mikael Wood scolded Gaga for failing to deliver “the kind of bold, banner-waving performance for which Lady Gaga is known (and loved).”

2. Variety: “Super Bowl Halftime Review: Lady Gaga Takes Safe Route With Hits & Spectacle”

Variety TV critic Sonia Saraiya slammed Gaga for “steadfastly avoiding making a statement” during her “competent but disconnected performance.”

3. The Washington Post: “Lady Gaga calls herself a rebel, but at the Super Bowl she played it safe”

WaPo pop music critic Chris Richards railed against Gaga for not “speaking out” and being too “restrained” during her Super Bowl LI halftime show.

4. Billboard: “Lady Gaga Is a Legacy Artist Now, But What a Legacy: Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show Analysis”

Billboard contributor Andrew Unterberger laments “if there was a disappointment to be had with Gaga’s performance, it wasn’t with the show or the song selection … but with the fact that she didn’t attempt anything particularly outrageous.”

