Lets see… the black wire goes to the blue wire and the red wire goes… BOOM

Via Times of Israel:

A senior Hamas field commander died Sunday of wounds incurred a day earlier in an accidental blast, the Gaza-based terror group said.

Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a statement posted to its official website that high-ranking field commander Muhammad Hemada Walid al-Quqa, 37, died Sunday morning. Other reports from Gaza said he was 44 years old.

According to the statement, Quqa was “preparing equipment” in the field when he was injured in an explosion.

According to Israel’s Channel 2 news, Quqa was the head of Hamas’s explosives unit and the Qassam Brigades said he had been involved in “manufacturing and assembling explosives,” among other activities.

The Hamas commander, the statement added, was from the al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Palestinian media posted a picture of Quqa on Twitter.

The Palestinian website al-Resalah, which is affiliated with Hamas, said the explosion that killed Quqa occurred in the Sudaniye area in northern Gaza.

The report quoted medical sources who said the Hamas commander had been brought to the hospital with his arms and legs blown off.

The terror group held a large funeral for Quqa in Gaza on Monday, complete with signs claiming that he had been killed while “preparing something for the enemy,” the Channel 2 report noted.

