The left is equally intolerant on both sides of the Pond.

Via Daily Mail:

Donald Trump has been barred from making a speech in Westminster Hall on his state visit by Commons Speaker John Bercow.

The Speaker – one of three ‘keyholders’ for the ancient hall who must agree to its use – said he had been opposed to the US President addressing MPs and peers before his migrant ban.

But in an extraordinary broadside from the Speaker’s chair, he said the controversial ban on migrants from seven majority Muslim countries had increased his opposition even further.

Speaker Bercow was applauded by MPs after branding Mr Trump racist and sexist.

His speech was prompted by a point of order from Labour MP Stephen Doughty and despite its acclaim from MPs it is likely to provoke a diplomatic headache in No 10 and at Buckingham Palace.

Mr Trump’s executive order provoked protests around the world and has been suspended by US judges as unconstitutional.

He told MPs: ‘What I will say is this: an address by a foreign leader to both Houses of Parliament is not an automatic right, it is an earned honour.

‘Moreover, there are many precedents for state visits to take place to our country which do not include an address to both Houses of Parliament.

‘Before the imposition of the migrant ban, I would myself have been strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall.

‘After the imposition of the migrant ban by President Trump I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall.’

Keep reading…