Enforcing diversity and inclusiveness by discriminating against people of a particular race. By the way, Barnard College earned the grade of “D” because of their non-existent course requirements and horrible free speech policies. It will cost over $60,000 per year to send your special snowflake to this social justice university.

Via The College Fix:

A women’s college is planning to hire new professors based on the color of their skin because of the “demonstrated benefits” of nonwhite faculty.

Whether such faculty benefit the college enough to be paid for a full teaching load remains to be seen, however.

After a year of deliberation, the Barnard College Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion released a set of draft recommendations last week with the aim of improving “representation, inclusion, and social justice” in the classroom and on campus.

Beyond hiring a new C-level official to oversee diversity efforts, the recommendations include mandatory social justice workshops for all community members and extra academic support specifically for racial minorities.

The effort is so expensive that Barnard, which is affiliated with Columbia University, will have to launch a new fundraising campaign to pull it off, as the recommendations acknowledge.

The task force was created to “increase the representation of students, faculty, and staff from historically underrepresented and socially distinctive backgrounds” and to “create a campus-wide culture and commitment that values diversity.”

It is composed of student, faculty and administrative members, including people from the Board of Trustees and the admissions department.

Barnard will not “be a truly excellent and leading liberal arts college” until it develops programs to promote “diversity, inclusion and equity,” the draft recommendations state.

Required workshops on “inclusion and equity” for students, faculty, administrators and staff will “focus on developing cultural competence with respect to race, ethnicity, gender, class, disability, sexuality, religion, and intersectionality.”

This will “create a shared understanding of the distinctive challenges facing … historically underrepresented groups,” according to the document. It’s not clear how Barnard plans to enforce workshop attendance; the task force only says everyone “will be expected to participate.”

