Nice change of pace from the last 8 years.

Via The Hill:

The White House on Wednesday provided little clarity about the practical impact of an announcement from national security adviser Michael Flynn that the U.S. is “officially putting Iran on notice.”

“There are a large number of options available to the administration. We are going to take appropriate action and I will not provide any further information today relative to that question,” a senior administration official told reporters.

“The important thing here is we are communicating that Iranian behavior needs to be rethought by Tehran.”

The official refused to answer questions about whether the Trump administration had communicated Flynn’s message to Tehran directly, or whether the administration is weighing military action, saying only that the White House is in a “deliberative process.”

In a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room earlier in the day, Flynn vowed a more muscular U.S. response to Iran’s “destabilizing behavior across the Middle East,” including its ballistic missile test launch over the weekend.

