#BREAKING: The protest outside @UCBerkeley continues; protestors were given a 10min time frame to disperse pic.twitter.com/ht1IlqSDlo
— Kris Cruz (@rc_kris) February 2, 2017
A group of antifa are shooting fireworks at the building where Milo is set to speak at Berkeley pic.twitter.com/7Mtcer9ejO
— Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) February 2, 2017
Police say Milo at Berkeley is canceled, I believe they’re declaring an unlawful assembly pic.twitter.com/KpyIEoLyMc
— Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) February 2, 2017
Police barricades being disassembled and windows broken at Milo at Berkeley pic.twitter.com/D5lWmI38Sw
— Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) February 2, 2017