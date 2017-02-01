Media immediately attacked Trump for not saying where he was going, speculating he was taking an unannounced vacation. The family of the SEAL had asked for privacy.

Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump departed the White House for Dover Air Force Base in Delaware Wednesday afternoon to witness the arrival of Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens, who was killed during an intelligence gathering raid in Yemen last weekend.

Owens, a member of the Navy’s SEAL Team Six, was killed in a clandestine raid at an al Qaeda facility that Trump had authorized early Sunday morning. The operation left four additional U.S. soldiers injured and marked the first military fatality under the new administration.

Trump had a “very somber and lengthy” conversation with Owens’ family on Tuesday.

