National Security Advisor Michael Flynn at White House briefing: “As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice.” pic.twitter.com/RxtK8B36xu — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 1, 2017

U.S. officials concluded that the suicide bombing on the Saudi frigate was actually meant against U.S., that they thought is was a U.S. warship. Here’s video chanting “Death To Israel, Death to America.” Houthis have also fired missiles against American ships.

Full Statement:

Share +1 Shares 0