President Trump to Mitch McConnell: “Go nuclear” if SCOTUS pick doesn't clear 60 votes https://t.co/uYLDrtBh3k https://t.co/IOlYQ4XMyW
— CNN (@CNN) February 1, 2017
Going to Gorsuch through…
Via The Hill:
President Trump on Wednesday urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to abolish the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees if Democrats block his nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch.
“If we end up with that gridlock, I would say, if you can, Mitch, go nuclear,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with judicial advocates in the Roosevelt Room.
“Because that would would be an absolute shame if a man of this quality was put up to that neglect,” he said of Gorsuch, a federal circuit court judge. “So I would say, it’s up to Mitch, but I would say go for it.”
After Trump announced his nomination Tuesday night, Democrats quickly rallied in opposition to Gorsuch, with some suggesting they would force a 60-vote threshold to clear his nomination.