Via NY Post:

When Roseann Sdoia was laid up with an amputated leg in the wake of the Boston Marathon bombing, love was the last thing on her mind.

But her mother, ever the matchmaker, saw a perfect opportunity as handsome firefighter Mike Materia hovered nearby.

“In the hospital, my mom tried to set me up with him,” Sdoia said.

“She was like, ‘Oh, did you see that firefighter? He’s so cute.’ And I was like, ‘Mom, I just got blown up.’ ”

But Mom’s persistence paid off. The victim and her hero struck up a romance that will soon lead to marriage.

