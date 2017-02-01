Haven’t you heard, Mr. Shaw? Illegal aliens are all law-abiding. They don’t kill people especially not in sanctuary cities…

Via Free Beacon:

Jamiel Shaw Sr., whose son was murdered by an illegal immigrant, said Tuesday that he is not buying Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D., N.Y.) tears over President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Schumer on Sunday choked up as though he was crying during a press conference where he attacked Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigration from certain countries in the Middle East and Africa over terrorism fears, called the action “mean-spirited” and “un-American.”

Many believe that Schumer’s tears were fake, including Trump. The New York Democrat tweeted out a picture of the Statue of Liberty and said that it was crying.

