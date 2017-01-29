Via The Blaze:

Responding to President Donald Trump’s temporary travel ban from some Muslim-majority countries, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that New York was the laboratory of American democracy and that his state “has no tolerance for intolerance.”

When questioned why he decided to push back against Trump’s executive order, he responded by saying: “Is [the travel ban] what this country represents to me? No..this is New York, this is the Statue of Liberty…we open our arms to people all across the country…it’s what makes us special…[the executive order instituting the ban] is the exact opposite of what I believe.”

He also made a curious statement that New York “has no tolerance for intolerance.” That statement is curious because, back in January 2014, Cuomo made a very pronounced statement on the “tolerance” of New York when he said, “Extreme conservatives have no place in New York” after some Republicans in the state voted against gun control legislation called the SAFE Act.

Keep reading…