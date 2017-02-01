Notice the professionally made signs. What’s Chuck going to do? Live by the executive order, die by the executive order…

Via NY Post:

Thousands of angry demonstrators gathered outside Sen. Chuck Schumer’s luxury Brooklyn apartment building — holding up signs and chanting “What the f–k, Chuck?!” — to protest his lukewarm stance on President Trump’s cabinet picks.

“Senator Schumer needs to know we’re watching him,” fumed Brad Wolchansky, a 40-year-old soccer coach from Flatbush who was carrying a cardboard cutout of a giant eye on Tuesday night.

“He works for us. We need him to be bold. We need him to stand up to Trump and oppose his picks,” Wolchansky said.

He and roughly 3,000 others gathered at Grand Army Plaza around 6 p.m. before eventually making their way over to Schumer’s building at 9 Prospect Park West, between Carroll and President streets

