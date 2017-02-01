Sad thing is it’s almost certainly always been there and Obama didn’t care.

Via FreeBeacon:

Iran’s central airport in Tehran is using an American flag as a welcome mat for incoming travelers to step on, according to pictures posted on social media.

The placement of the U.S. flag on the floor is said to be a direct response to the Trump administration’s recent executive order halting immigration from Iran and other countries tied to terrorism.

The picture could not be independently verified by the Washington Free Beacon.

Keep reading…