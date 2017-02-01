Wonderful, and the best sign that the purpose is to continue in the tradition of Scalia.

Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump honored Maureen Scalia, widow of the late Antonin Scalia, while announcing Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court justice nominee Tuesday night. “Also with us tonight is Maureen Scalia, a woman loved by her husband and deeply respected by all,” Trump told attendees at the White House. “I am so happy she’s with us.” Trumped then asked Scalia to stand before adding, “she is really the ultimate representative of the late, great Justice Antonin Scalia whose image and genius was in my mind throughout the decision making process.”

Gorsuch also recognized the Scalia family, meeting with Maureen Scalia and Father Scalia, Justice Scalia’s son.

After being announced by @POTUS as the next Assoc Justice #SCOTUS Neil Gorsuch greets Maureen & Fr. Scalia pic.twitter.com/B1k95sGMJc — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) February 1, 2017

He talks here about how Scalia was “lion of the law” and how he misses him.

SCOTUS nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch: "Justice Scalia was a lion of the law" https://t.co/jetWbaKHuK pic.twitter.com/yz1XTPpQP5 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 1, 2017

Share +1 Shares 0



