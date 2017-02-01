Hoax central.

Via Vice News:

A major Muslim organization in the United States has responded to Donald Trump’s inauguration by launching a 24-hour hotline to help those who are targets of racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia.

The hotline comes at a time of rising rates of anti-Muslim violence in America, and is billed as the first of its kind in the country.

The service is similar to a youth-oriented hotline in Toronto that says it has been inundated with calls from across the U.S. over the past year.

“We realize there is an urgent and immediate need for the American Muslim community,” said Waqas Syed, deputy secretary general of the Islamic Circle of North America, which dates back to 1968 and has chapters across the country.

