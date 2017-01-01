Proving his point.

Via Daily Mail:

An Islamic extremist group that wants Sharia law says Donald Trump’s migration ban will spark terrorist attacks.

Hizb ut-Tahrir also slammed Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for declining to publicly criticise the U.S. president’s controversial executive order, which temporarily bans citizens and refugees from seven African and Middle East nations.

The group, which wants an Islamic super state based on strict Sharia law, said the American ban targeting predominantly Muslim countries would radicalise people.

‘It goes without saying that such measures, which explicitly demonise and target a particular group, are what push individuals to react violently,’ it said on its website.

