GORSUCH-

"I pledge that If I am confirmed, I will do all my powers permit to be a faithful servant…"#SCOTUS #MAGApic.twitter.com/VW6q5NNqmm — CC (@ChristiChat) February 1, 2017

And this, so meaningful, meeting the wife and son of Antonin Scalia.

After being announced by @POTUS as the next Assoc Justice #SCOTUS Neil Gorsuch greets Maureen & Fr. Scalia pic.twitter.com/B1k95sGMJc — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) February 1, 2017

Share +1 Shares 0