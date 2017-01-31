It’s not a Muslim Ban…

Via Slate:

BOSTON—Massachusetts will become the second state to sue the federal government over President Trump’s executive order barring immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. In a press conference on Boston’s Beacon Hill, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey declared the order “harmful, discriminatory, and unconstitutional” and announced that her office will join a suit filed Saturday night by the Massachusetts ACLU and immigration lawyers seeking to have the order overturned.

“No one is above the law,” Healey said, when asked what message she would send the president. “We must be prepared to take action at all times when and if someone acts in ways that are unlawful or unconstitutional.”

