The media is still clueless.

Via NBC:

As protests broke out in American cities over the last week, with thousands demonstrating against a series of executive orders handed down from President Trump, life as normal continued in many small towns across the country — including this conservative community of just under 1,000 people in northern Maryland.

On Saturday night, as crowds swarmed multiple U.S. airports, there was little interest among residents in talking “politics” here at Funkstown Tavern and Joker’s Bar and Grill — the two late-night spots on the town’s main street.

The patrons were aware of the issues that had passions running high in many urban centers of the country (“build that wall!” one woman shouted from the corner of the tavern), but this city was more interested that night in toasting a local high school baseball team than roasting politicians.

When the sun rose on Sunday morning, 100 locals filed into St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the one place of worship within the city limits. And when asked, parishioners were quick to give the president their support.

“He’s doing what he said he was going to do — and he’s doing it well,” said Nina Volz, one of the churchgoers. She allowed that Trump’s executive order barring refugees from entering the United States raised some questions. “It’s hard to draw a straight line — yes, we’re taking refugees; no, we’re not,” she said.[…]

And back at Joker’s Bar and Grill during the Sunday lunch hour, Ronald Curry Jr., a patron, questioned the court’s authority over the president’s executive order. A federal judge issued an emergency stay on Saturday night that prevented federal authorities from deporting immigrants already at U.S. airports.

“How are you going to rule the president?” Curry Jr. asked. “He’s doing — it’s what he’s supposed to do for this country. He wants this country to be a better place. But now people are not backing him up and are denying what he’s doing.”

Across the bar, Amber Rowland, who helps run the place, insisted that she agrees with the ban on refugees and suspension of immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“You want to help people out to get away from their countries and things like that,” Rowland noted. “But it’s making it harder for us to have a life. These people who are coming in are getting free handouts and everything else like that.”

“We have people here who need help,” she said.

