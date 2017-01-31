Couldn’t happen to a sicker dude…

Via NY Post:

Lawyers for disgraced ex-pol Anthony Weiner are desperately trying to convince the feds not to slap him with a child pornography charge that could send him to the slammer for at least 15 years, according to a report Tuesday.

Weiner has been under investigation since it was reported last year that he sexted with an underage girl in North Carolina, and defense lawyers have been meeting with Manhattan federal prosecutors in a bid to minimize his potential punishment, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

