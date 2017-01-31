Tsk tsk…

Via Washington Times:

Sports columnist Bart Hubbuch announced Monday that he was fired from the New York Post for a tweet equating President Trump’s inauguration with the 9/11 and Pearl Harbor attacks.

Mr. Hubbuch has since deleted the Jan. 20 tweet, which was briefly pinned to the top of his page.

“12/7/41. 9/11/01. 1/20/17,” he wrote, according to a screenshot captured by Bartsool Sports.

He also deleted a subsequent apology, which said he let his emotions “get the best” of him.

“My sincere apologies for comparing this day to 9/11. It was insensitive and wrong, and I shouldn’t have done it,” he wrote, according to screenshots obtained by Awful Announcing.

In a tweet Monday night, Mr. Hubbuch announced that he was fired by the New York Post after a decade writing for the newspaper because he expressed his “personal belief that Donald Trump becoming President of the United States is a national tragedy.”

