Sigh…

Via The Blaze:

The British Medical Association is urging staff and representatives not to refer to pregnant patients as “expectant mothers” because it may offend transgender and intersex men.

The suggestion was published in an internal BMA pamphlet titled “A Guide to Effective Communication: Inclusive Language in the Workplace,” according to the Evening Standard.

“A large majority of people that have been pregnant or have given birth identify as women,” the guide reads. “We can include intersex men and trans men who may get pregnant by saying ‘pregnant people’ instead of ‘expectant mothers.’”

