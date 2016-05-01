Via Politico:

President Donald Trump “believes he was elected as a dictator,” Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said Tuesday.

In a pair of Tuesday morning tweets, the president sounded off on the Democratic Party. He called out Democratic leaders — including “Fake Tears [Chuck] Schumer,” as he wrote — over a malfunctioning microphone at Monday evening’s rally at the steps of the Supreme Court. Trump slammed the rally, which despite its technical difficulties drew more than 1,000 protesters, as “a mess.”

He also expressed dismay over the slow pace of confirming his Cabinet nominees, tweeting that Democrats “should be ashamed of themselves!” and adding: “No wonder D.C. doesn’t work!”

In an interview on Fox Business Network, Wasserman Schultz said Trump’s tweets were “very interesting” and “telling.”

“Because it shows that he believes that he was elected as a dictator,” Wasserman Schultz said. “There is an advise and consent role for the United States Senate, and that is what they are doing. He doesn’t just get to have his nominations rubber-stamped.”