OMG! Racists!

Via Rasmussen:

Most voters aren’t as insistent as President Trump but think Mexico should pay for at least some of the new border wall. Perhaps in part that’s because they still question Mexico’s willingness to stop illegal immigration.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 58% of Likely U.S. Voters believe Mexico should pay at least some of the costs associated with building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to stop illegal immigration, but that includes only 22% who say Mexico should pay all the costs, as Trump wants. Thirty-six percent (36%) say Mexico should not have to pay a thing.

Seventy-nine percent (79%) of Republicans and 54% of voters not affiliated with either major political party want Mexico to pay some of the costs of building the wall, with 32% and 18% respectively who say they should pay for everything. Forty-two percent (42%) of Democrats think Mexico should pay some of the costs, but 51% say it should pay nothing toward the wall.

Seventy percent (70%) of Democrats, however, are opposed to building the wall at all. Seventy-five percent (75%) of Republicans favor the project that was the centerpiece of Trump’s successful bid for the White House. Among voters not affiliated with either major party, 47% favor the wall; 44% don’t.

Only 27% of all voters think the Mexican government wants to stop its citizens from illegally entering the United States, although that’s up from 14% two years ago. Nearly half (48%) say it doesn’t want to stop illegal immigrants from coming here, down from 55% in the January 2015 survey. Twenty-six percent (26%) now are not sure.