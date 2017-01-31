“Grace” is the perfect name for this little girl who arrived at the right time to be delivered by her new dad.

Via Daily Mail:

A Myrtle Beach, South Carolina firefighter did not expect he would have to act as a midwife when he was called to an emergency on a seemingly normal November evening.

He expected even less that he would become a father to a daughter that night. Marc Hadden said there was no time for him to get the mother in labor to the hospital when he responded to an emergency call.

He told WMBF : ‘It was just a somewhat normal call. Very quickly we realized that it was going to be a life changer for us.’

Hadden is not a doctor, but ended up helping the mother deliver a beautiful baby girl who was immediately put up for adoption.

Hadden’s wife Beth decided the baby, named Grace, fell into their life by fate.

The couple signed adoption papers and took Grace into their home 48 hours later. Beth said: ‘Ever since we had the boys, we knew that we wanted more children, but I was preterm with them so we knew that it wasn’t possible to have any more babies.’

‘And we had it in our minds and in our hearts for years to adopt and we just left it in God’s hands. We said if it’s meant to be, it will be.’

Grace grew the Hadden’s family of four into a family of five that fateful night.

Beth said: ‘As soon as we signed the papers I looked a Marc and went, “Oh my gosh, we have to pay for a wedding.” I was like, that was my first thought? I guess just having a girl is so different after having two boys.’

Friends and family were touched by the couple’s adoption and pitched in money to extend their house to add on a room for Grace.

Marc said: ‘I don’t know what we would have done because we have definitely outgrown our home. So we’re just truly blessed to have friends that will pull together for us like this.’

