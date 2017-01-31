Via Daily Caller:

How far would you go to get tickets to Burning Man? Well, one Bureau of Land Management (BLM) official violated federal ethics rules to obtain sold-out tickets to the event, according to investigators.

“We found that the Supervisory Agent violated Federal ethics rules when he used his influence with Burning Man officials to obtain three sold-out tickets and special passes for his father, girlfriend, and a family friend,” the Interior Department inspector general’s office wrote in a new report.

