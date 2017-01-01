Obama the narcissist can’t stand to be left out of the spotlight and will seize on every opportunity to get back in it. Unlike every single OTHER president ever elected.

Via Commentary Magazine:

On his way out the door of the People’s House, former President Barack Obama informed reporters that his time out of the political spotlight might be far briefer than his predecessor’s. Obama warned that he would speak out if he determined there was “systematic discrimination being ratified in some fashion,” or if the press was mistreated (in a manner similar to how his Department of Justice targeted reporters, perhaps), or if his executive actions on immigration were repealed. Basically, Obama told the press to expect his return sooner rather than later. Few guessed, though, that sooner meant just 11 days.

This week, Obama burst back onto the political scene by doing precisely what his critics expected him to do: speaking out about presidential-level politics. In a statement released by Obama’s spokesman, Kevin Lewis, the former president warned that “American values are at stake”—an indirect reference to President Donald Trump’s executive actions on refugees.

Keep reading…