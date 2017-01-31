Cringe-inducing.

Via Free Beacon:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) lost her “real people” during a protest in front of the Supreme Court building on Monday evening.

Pelosi was leading a series of speakers who were protesting President Donald Trump’s recent executive order halting the Syrian refugee program and barring immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries with terrorism problems.

Pelosi turned the podium over to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), who spoke and held a small candle before Pelosi wanted to introduce and bring in some “real people.”

“I want to introduce the real people,” Pelosi said. “I’ll do the real people now.”

Pelosi spoke some more before mentioning two people who would tell “their courageous stories.”

“Are they here?” Schumer asked as he looked around. “Where are they?”

After realizing that the two “real people” were not present, Pelosi and Schumer went to introduce Sen. Chris Murphy (D., Conn.). Murphy was not present either, however. Pelosi and Schumer then went into introduce Sen. Mazie Hirono (D., Hawaii), who turned out not to be at the protest either.

