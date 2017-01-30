Hey, look, another reason not to drink Starbucks overpriced coffee.

Via WaPo:

Americans are divided after President Trump’s executive order that prevented people from some Muslim-majority countries from entering the country. Millions have either bad-mouthed or supported the president, and companies, nonprofits and even Nobel laureates have taken strong, public stances.

By all accounts, things are about to get worse. Or at the very least crankier. Especially in the mornings before work.

Howard Schultz, chief executive of the Starbucks coffee chain, has announced plans to hire thousands of refugees in dozens of countries around the world over the next five years. People who disagree with his stance have poured out their disdain with the hashtag #BoycottStarbucks.

Schultz announced the plan Sunday in an open letter to Starbucks employees.

“There are more than 65 million citizens of the world recognized as refugees by the United Nations, and we are developing plans to hire 10,000 of them over five years in the 75 countries around the world where Starbucks does business,” he said in the letter