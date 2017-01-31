If Donald Trump is driving the mainstream media nuts, it will be a very short drive.

Via Washington Free Beacon:

Concerned members of the media claim that President Donald Trump is abusing them psychologically in order to drive them insane, the Washington Free Beacon has learned.

Pundits say that Trump and his henchman are “gaslighting” them, taking a cue from a Teen Vogue article that CNN’s Don Lemon called “hard hitting.” [Editor’s note: BWAHAHAHAHA] The term comes from the 1944 movie Gaslight, where a malevolent husband (Charles Boyer) tricks his wife (Ingrid Bergman) into believing she is nuts.

“[Gaslighting is] a form of psychological abuse where the victim is manipulated to doubt their own sanity,” said Lauren Duca, author of the Teen Vogue article.

“Is Donald Trump gaslighting us?” asked CNN correspondent Brian Stelter. “Does he know what gaslighting means?”

Curiously, few in the media claimed the Obama administration was manipulating or psychologically abusing them when it used an “echo chamber” of advocates to disseminate administration spin about the Iran nuclear deal. Or when the administration denied paying ransoms to Iran. Or when it claimed Obamacare would not disrupt coverage for people satisfied with their health care network. Or when it claimed the health care law would “bend the cost curve” down.

