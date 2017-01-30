Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump on Monday called out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) for crying during a press conference over the weekend during which Schumer criticized Trump for his executive order halting immigration from countries linked to terrorism.

Trump gave brief remarks to the media after a meeting with small business owners Monday morning in the White House, where he chastised Schumer for crying during a Sunday press conference.

“I’m gonna ask him: who is his acting coach? Because I know him very well. I don’t see him as a crier. If he is, he’s a different man,” Trump said of Schumer’s emotional reaction. “There’s about a five percent chance that it was real, but I think they were fake tears.”

