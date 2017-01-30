Media agit-prop.

Via Fox News:

Not all Muslim-Americans reject President Trump’s executive order restricting travel from seven troubled, Muslim-majority nations.

Amid widespread protests and a federal lawsuit filed by the Council for American-Islamic Relations, a handful of Muslim activists say the president was right to order the sudden imposition of strict and targeted travel regulations.

“It’s not a ban on Islam, or any religion,” Raheel Raza, a Pakistani-born Muslim human rights activist, told Fox News. “There is so much hysteria surrounding this order that it’s unfortunately barring reason and logic. Trump is not politically correct at all. (If he wanted to) he would say outright that it was a Muslim ban.”

Keep reading…