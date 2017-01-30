‘Bout time.

Via Daily Mail:

State Department employees harboring anger about President Donald Trump’s travel ban are welcome to find a new place to work, the White House said Monday.

The 100 signatories of a dissent memo that’s circulating at State ‘should either get with the program or they can go,’ White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer declared.

‘At some point if they have a big problem with the policies that he’s instituting to keep the country safe, then that’s up to them to question whether or not they want to stay or not,’ Spicer told reporters during his daily briefing.

