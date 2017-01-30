Note to snowflakes: The real world is cruel and unforgiving.

Via Campus Reform:

College administrators wasted no time in condemning President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order, with several of the nation’s most elite schools coming out against it.

At Purdue University, for instance, President Mitch Daniels (former Republican Governor of Indiana) attacked Trump’s immigration crackdown as a “bad idea” that has been “poorly implemented.”

“The President’s order related to immigration is a bad idea, poorly implemented, and I hope that he will promptly revoke and rethink it,” he asserted. “If the idea is to strengthen the protection of Americans against terrorism, there are many far better ways to achieve it.”

Similarly, seven of the eight Ivy League schools, excluding only the University of Pennsylvania, issued statements on the matter over the weekend, with Harvard University’s president calling the blowback from Trump’s order “palpable and distressing.”

“Amid this widespread doubt and unease, we will continue to insist that policymakers take full account of how fundamentally our universities depend on the ability of people to travel across borders without undue constraint,” she wrote, urging President Trump to address her concerns “without delay.”

Meanwhile, Yale University’s president blasted the executive order as a departure from “long-standing policies and practices in our country,” though Trump recently issued a statement calling such claims a mischaracterization of his policy.

Keep reading…