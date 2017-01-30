Millennials spent all day googling Fred Korematsu and FDR.

Via Heat Street:

The Google homepage “doodle” on Monday commemorated the birthday of Fred Korematsu, a civil rights leader who challenged President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s internment of Japanese-Americans during the Second World War.

Internet news blog Fusion, among other, suspected that the timing—days after President Donald Trump signed a controversial executive order restricting immigration from certain Muslim-majority countries—was not a coincidence.

“Today’s Google Doodle honors a son of Japanese immigrants who fought against a racist executive order in 1942,” the Fusion account tweeted. “Random pick? Likely not.”

The doodle featured an illustrated photo of Korematsu, who passed away in 2005, wearing the Presidential Medal of Freedom he received from President Bill Clinton in 1998. Rows of internment camp-style housing can be seen in the background.

Google, one of several technology firms to publicly denounce President Trump’s new immigration policies, also created a $4 million emergency fund to help employees who might be effected by the new restrictions.

