Groan-inducing.

Via The Hill:

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) on Monday compared congressional Republicans’ acceptance of President Trump’s executive order restricting immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries to lawmakers who didn’t fight against the Japanese internment camps in World War II.

The history of the U.S. government forcing Japanese Americans to live in camps after the attack on Pearl Harbor is personal for Takano. His parents and grandparents were among the people in those camps.

“History often forces us to ask ourselves: How would we have acted if we lived in that moment?” Takano mused in a fiery House floor speech. “Through the president’s recent executive order, we no longer have to wonder.”